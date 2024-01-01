Martin Fletcher, Aaron David Miller, Jackie Northam: Can There be Peace in the Middle East?

Maine Public is very pleased to be a Media Sponsor of an upcoming Freeport Speech event taking place on August 27th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Freeport Performing Arts Center in Freeport.

The event will be a thoughtful discussion between Martin Fletcher, former NBC News Tel Aviv Bureau Chief and now award-winning author, and Aaron David Miller, an American Middle East analyst, author, and negotiator at the State Department around the critical question "can there be peace in the Middle East in our lifetimes?" The discussion will be moderated by NPR's International Affairs Correspondent, Jackie Northam.

Enjoy music by Shaina Graff and her ensemble, Shaina's Strings, for 30 minutes before the discussion.

Maine Public Members receive a special discount to this event. Purchase your tickets here and use the code MP2024 when checking out.

About the participants:

Martin Fletcher covered world events for forty years, including the twenty-six years he spent as an NBC correspondent in Israel and the fifteen years as Bureau Chief as well. During Martin’s career, he has won almost every award in TV journalism, including the du Pont, known as the TV Pulitzer, five Overseas Press Club Awards, the Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence several times, five Emmy Awards and many others. The Emmys were for his coverage of Kosovo, another separate award for his work in Rwanda, and three for his reporting from Israel; one for the first Palestinian uprising, one for the second uprising, and the third for coverage of Israel’s war with Lebanon in 2006. He is an award-winning author, and his most recent book is TEACHERS – The Ones I Can’t Forget.

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy. Dr. Miller has a PhD in Middle East and U.S. diplomatic history from the University of Michigan. Miller served at the State Department as an historian, analyst, negotiator, and advisor to Republican and Democratic secretaries of state, where he helped formulate U.S. policy on the Middle East and the Arab-Israel peace process. He is a past president of Seeds of Peace, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young leaders from regions of conflict with the leadership skills required to advance reconciliation and coexistence. Miller was also director of the Middle East program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and is a frequent commentator on CNN, MSNBC, NPR and BBC.

Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent more than three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay. Northam was a foreign correspondent for more than a dozen years, living in London, Budapest, Bangkok, Phnom Penh, and Nairobi. She has spent years covering the Middle East, including the latest war in Gaza, charted the fall of communism in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union, reported from Iraq after the fall of Saddam Hussein, and the rise of Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Lead Sponsors for this event are the Saliba family and Gladys Cofrin & Dan Logan. Net proceeds from this event to benefit Seeds of Peace.