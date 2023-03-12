Masterworks IV: Epic Sounds: Strauss and Rachmaninoff

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks IV: Epic Sounds. Join conductor Lucas Richman and the BSO as they perform Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini with guest pianist Gabriela Martinez. The program also includes works by Strauss and Fuchs all performed at the Collins Center for the Arts on Sunday, March 12 at 3:00 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public member discount for in-person tickets, please use the code MPR15.