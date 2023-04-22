Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Maxwell Quartet presented by the Collins Center for the Arts.

The Maxwell Quartet, an international chamber music ensemble, will perform Haydn, Alberga and Dvorak with special guest pianist Awadagin Pratt at the Minsky Recital Hall in Orono on Saturday, April 22 at 3:00 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code Classical15.