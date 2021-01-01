Meetinghouse: The Heart of Washington, New Hampshire
Sun., August 8 at 4:00 pm
The Washington Meetinghouse has been a vibrant part of the life of this community since its earliest days. It has evolved to meet the needs of a changing and growing town, always adaptable to the current times.
This documentary film tells the story as reconstructed from archival resources, family photos and memories, published memorabilia, and historical artifacts.
Prodeced by John Gfroerer of Accompany Films.