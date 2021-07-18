Our Member Services Specialists provide outstanding customer service and help to increase the organization’s financial strength in support of our mission to connect the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content. Membership contributions help provide the entire state of Maine (and portions of New Hampshire and Canada!) with exceptional news and information, classical and contemporary music, and entertainment.

The Member Services Specialist provides excellent customer service by answering phone calls, replying to email, and researching and responding to questions, complaints or comments. Works with the fundraising database, this position creates, updates, and verifies membership information, and processes, posts, and reconciles member pledges and payments. The employee in this position contributes to a professional environment, works comfortably as part of a team as well as independently, and demonstrates initiative, resourcefulness and reliability.

Job Requirements: Experience with databases; Word, Excel and Access proficiency required. Excellent written and verbal communication skills required. Bachelor’s degree or 3 years’ work experience in fundraising, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Must be highly detail-oriented with strong organizational skills and ability to manage complex processes. A valid driver’s license is required. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate a love of public broadcasting.

Application deadline is Sunday, July 18, 2021

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

-Equal Opportunity Employer-