Maine Lit Fest 2022

Presented by the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance and the Colby College Creative Writing Program.

The Maine Lit Fest is a welcoming large-scale series of gatherings that celebrate diverse experiences and stories and brings Maine’s communities together through the power of the written and spoken word. Maine Public is very pleased to be a media sponsor of this festival.

The Maine Lit Fest will:

* Include events that are free, safe, and accessible in Waterville, Portland, and online

* Involve a wide range of community partners – libraries, independent bookstores, Maine publishers & publications, arts & community organizations, writers, and other community partners

* Bring nationally recognized authors to Maine, including Carmen Maria Machado, Kristin Arnett, Brandon Taylor, Terese Marie Malhot, Joshua Bennett, and many more, to engage with a cross-section of Maine’s exceptional writers, including Richard Russo, Jenny Boylan, Phuc Tran, Morgan Talty, Rebecca Traister, and many more.

* Feature a range of events that engage readers, writers, & community members of all ages and interests in vital and moving conversations that spark new understanding among Maine’s diverse communities.

Schedule of events:

* Friday, September 30 & Saturday, October 1: Waterville Kick off & Events in Waterville

* Tuesday through Friday, October 4 through October 7: Weeknight events in Portland

* Thursday, October 6: Signature Reading & Conversation at Hannaford Hall, USM, Portland (this is a ticketed event and Maine Public Members receive a special discount).

* Saturday, October 8: Events All Day in Monument Square, Portland