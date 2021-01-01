The MidCoast Film Fest includes original movies, long and short, narrative and documentary that are based on a true story or events. With 100+ submissions from a diverse 16 countries for its second season, from biography to historical fiction, it is where history comes to life.

National Geographic photographer Bob Krist

Opening night of the 2021 festival will feature a reception and a program of shorts by Bob Krist, a longtime photographer for National Geographic. Mr. Krist will be joining in the festivities for a post-screening discussion to help kick-off this year’s festival.

The MidCoast Film Fest will be held at the historic Lincoln Theater where movies have been showing since the early 20th century on one of the largest screens in the state. The theater has recently gone through extensive renovations, seats over 200 people and sits smack dab in the middle of beautiful downtown Damariscotta.

For additional festival information, visit MidCoastFilmFest.org.

Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta, Maine

Tickets may also be purchased in advance through the Lincoln Theater website at LincolnTheater.net.