Midcoast Symphony Orchestra: Passionate and Fiery Compositions

Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:00 pm
Franco Center in Lewiston

Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 2:30 pm
Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham
midcoastsymphony.org

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra’s Passionate and Fiery Compositions. Join guest conductor Hiroya Miura as he leads the MSO as they perform classic works around the theme of fire. The concerts will be performed on March 22 at the Franco Center in Lewiston and March 23 at the Orion Arts Center in Topsham.

To take advantage of the 15% Maine Public Member ticket discount, please use the code MSOMP25.

