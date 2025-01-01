26th Annual Maine Jewish Film Festival

Maine Public is very pleased to be a Media Sponsor of the Maine Jewish Film Festival which will screen fifteen evocative, engaging and inspiring dramatic feature and documentary films. Exploring the theme of “Destinations Unknown,” the 26th Festival will offer fresh perspectives on familiar icons, illuminate the lives of hidden figures, and provide a revealing look at lesser-seen territories.

Documentaries will explore civil rights (Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round); self-discovery (Call Me Dancer); influential artists (Janis Ian: Breaking the Silence, The True Story of Tamara De Lempicka & The Art of Survival, and Vishniac), Israeli-Palestinian relations (The Other); disability (The Ride Ahead); history (Spinoza: Six Reasons for the Excommunication of the Philosopher); and the search for belonging (Torah Tropical).

Spirited comedies and riveting dramas also feature in the 2025 film lineup. Spanning the globe, this year’s fictional films include a dark comedy set in New York (Bad Shabbos); explorations of grief (Come Closer); courtroom drama (The Goldman Case); Klezmer music (The Klezmer Project); unlikely encounters (No Name Restaurant); and surprisingly funny stories of resilience (Thelma).

The Festival will also include a special screening of The Ride Ahead, an inspirational film about 21-year-old New Hampshirite Samuel Habib, a neurologically challenged young man who is surmounting obstacles to a fulfilling, productive life–and who served as co-director on this film. This special event will reach many disabled Mainers through the organizations that serve them, and will take place on Monday, April 3 at 2pm at the Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine.

Screenings for the festival will be held in four cities: in Portland at the Portland Museum of Art, The Hill Arts, and the Jewish Community Alliance; in Brunswick at the Eveningstar Cinema; in Lewiston at the Bates College Olin Arts Center; and in Waterville at the Maine Film Center.

Maine Public Members receive a special discount on films shown at the Portland Museum of Art. Use the code MAINEPUBLIC15 when ordering tickets.

