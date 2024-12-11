Maine Public is committed to doing more for Maine. That’s why we are working to expand the reach of our radio news and classical music services into more rural parts of the state. In 2025, we plan to begin broadcasting Maine Public Radio from new transmitters in Millinocket, Greenville, and Bethel. We also plan to broadcast Maine Public Classical from transmitters in Frenchville, Fort Fairfield, Eastport, and Monson.

The first wave of new transmitters is expected to go live around mid-January, followed by a second wave before the end of February 2025.

This rural expansion project is critically important as Maine Public is the backbone of Maine’s Emergency Alert System. Expanding our reach in these regions ensures that not only will more of Maine have access to trusted journalism and inspiring music, but more Mainers will also have access to critical information in the event of an emergency.

Here’s a look at what our coverage map will look like once these new transmitters are live:

This More For Maine initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to serving the entire state of Maine, including those who may be underserved. This expansion of our radio signals to Maine’s more rural regions mirrors our efforts to provide news and information each week to Maine’s newest citizens.

Our Maine Public News Connect program provides translated news through a combination of videos and newsletters in French, Spanish, Somali, Portuguese, Khmer, and Arabic. Support of More For Maine provided today will enable both of these projects to continue and thrive.

