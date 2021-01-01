MPGrowTogether

About Grow Together:

For nearly 60 years, Maine Public has grown its services to inspire, educate and inform you and your neighbors. With your help, we plan to do even more.

That’s why we’re launching the Grow Together initiative. This is an effort to expand the programs and services that you value by growing our community of members. We grow together.

How can I get involved?

If you have never made a donation to Maine Public before: Become a new member today! You decide how much you would like to donate and every dollar is truly appreciated.

If you have donated before but haven’t in a while: That’s okay! We hope you know you are welcome to rejoin the community of members at any time—and at any level.

Evergreen Friends: Perhaps you’d like to consider increasing your current monthly donation or making an additional gift to support Grow Together. You can also switch your payment method to an EFT withdrawal to help Maine Public save on credit card processing fees.

Everyone: Thank you for growing with us! Don’t forget to tell your friends and neighbors about Grow Together and ask them to join us as we all grow together to cultivate a brighter future for Maine.