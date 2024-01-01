© 2024 Maine Public

MSMT: Beautiful, The Carole King Musical

Pickard Theater on Bowdoin’s campus in Brunswick
August 7 to August 24
msmt.org
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor for MSMT's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Maine Public is very pleased to be a Media Sponsor of Beautiful, The Carol King Musical and this performance is one that you simply won’t want to miss.

Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with “Tapestry,” Beautiful, The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Beautiful, The Carole King Musical is a co-production with the Fulton Theatre.

Go to msmt.org or give them a call at 207-725-8769 to order tickets!

Watch the “Behind the Scenes” look at Beautiful with Maine State Music Theatre’s Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark: