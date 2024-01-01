MSMT: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis had a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander.

With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards, including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean,” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages.

Go to msmt.org or give them a call at 207-725-8769 to order tickets!

Watch the “Behind the Scenes” look at White Christmas with Maine State Music Theatre’s Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark: