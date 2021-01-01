MSMT MAMMA MIA! August 10-27

Following the musicals Ghost, Evita and Fiddler on the Roof the Maine State Music Theatre is taking on MAMMA MIA! The performances are being held at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick.

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And one trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! The MSMT closes out their 2016 season with this tale full of sun and fun that unfolds on a Greek island paradise. AND it is all told to the score of ABBA’s timeless songs!

Click HERE to see an exclusive "Sneak Preview" of the production courtesy of MSMT’s Artistic Director, Curt Dale Clark.

Visit the Maine State Music Theatre's website, MSMT.ORG, or give them a call at 207-725-8769 to secure tickets.