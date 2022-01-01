MSMT’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College Campus in Brunswick

June 29 to July 16

One of the world’s most beloved family musicals, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors.

Filled with great music, costumes, laughter, joy, and heart this sparkling show follows young Joseph as he faces adversity and triumphs through his dreams and his strong, unwavering faith. This magical musical is full of catchy songs from a parody of French ballads “Those Canaan Days”, to country-western “One More Angel in Heaven” and calypso “Benjamin Calypso”, along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”

WATCH the Behind the Curtain Preview with Curt Dale Clark.

Click HERE to order tickets!