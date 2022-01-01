MSMT’s Kinky Boots

The exhilarating true story that will lift your spirits to high-heeled heights!

The six time Tony Award-winning Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price as he reluctantly inherits his father's failing shoe factory.

Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola — a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be.

As they work to turn the factory around, the unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible — and discover that when you change your mind about someone you can change your whole world. WATCH the Behind the Curtain Preview below with Curt Dale Clark.

MSMT Behind the Curtain Preview - Kinky Boots.mp4

