MSMT’s Sound of Music

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. This family favorite includes the well-known songs "My Favorite Things," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," "Climb Every Mountain," and, of course, "The Sound of Music."

When a postulant proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain, and they marry. Upon returning from their honeymoon they discover that Austria has been invaded by the Nazis, who demand the Captain’s immediate service in their navy. The Von Trappe family’s narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theatre.

