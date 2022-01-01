MSMT’s The Color Purple

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Maine State Music Theatre's The Color Purple. This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, is a story of hope and a testament to the healing power of love. The Grammy award winning score, features jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues. Maine State Music Theatre’s The Color Purple will be performed at the Pickard Theater from July 20 through August 6.

Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets for this event, please use the code MP22.

WATCH the Behind the Curtain Preview with Curt Dale Clark: