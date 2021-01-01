Mt. Washington Auto Road to the Sky

They said it couldn’t be done — until they did it: built a road clear up to the summit of the highest mountain in Northeast.

It began in the 1850s with gravel, black powder and stress and strain. Horses and carriages managed to scrabble their way to the top by 1861.

Then along came the automobile, and the rest is history.

Explore the evolution of the Mt. Washington Auto Road and learn of the owners’ determination to not only maintain the oldest manmade attraction in America, but also share the adventure of the “Rockpile” year round with hikers, skiers, snowshoers, cyclists, runners and anybody else who wants to gaze out upon the world from the tip top of New England.

Produced by Steve Giordani of New Hampshire PBS.