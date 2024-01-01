Tell Us Your Music Inspired Story!

In the days ahead, through November 30, Maine Public Classical listeners are invited to share their music-inspired memories and stories with us!

Is there a piece of music that inspires you? Comforts you? Invigorates you? Sparks gratitude? Made a difference in your community? Brings back memories of childhood, your hometown, your dearest friends, a loved one, or cherished family holidays? Tell us!

These listener-recorded messages and music selections may become part of our 2024 Maine Public Classical Holiday Special program that will be broadcast around the last week of the year.

This is your chance to be a part of this wonderful program that has become an annual on-air tradition!

Here’s how it works:



What to share in your message:

Your First and Last Name Your Town/Location Title & Composer of Your Music Selection (music tied to your story or memory) Your Story or Memory: It can be related to the winter holidays or not! All music-inspired stories and memories welcome.

Duration: Your recorded message should be 1 minute approx.

Two Ways to Record and Send Your Message:

Call and leave a voicemail message at 207-380-3487 Or record it using the Maine Public Vox Pop App . It’s easy! Details at mainepublic.org/voxpop

Deadline: Send us your recorded message by November 30!

While it will not be possible to include all story contributions received from listeners in our 2024 Maine Public Classical Holiday Special, we will aim to include as many as possible. We look forward to receiving your stories and memories!

Any questions? Contact us at music@mainepublic.org.