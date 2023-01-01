My Life Needs You: Songs of Dillon Bustin Performed By His Friends

In 2018 Dillon Bustin retired from his job as Artistic Director at Hibernian Hall in Boston, and he and his wife Martha relocated to the coast of Maine. In November of that year, a number of friends and long-time collaborators gathered at Tremedal Concerts in Watertown for a congratulatory tribute of his original songs.

The performers in this one-hour music video—all accomplished songwriters in their own right—include David Dodson, Dean Stevens, Denny Williams, Daisy Nell and Stan Collinson, Bob Lucas, Eric Kilburn, Ellen Epstein, Michael Cicone, Doug Day, David Coffin, Rachel and John Nicholas, and Tom Goux.

The selected songs are drawn from the album Dillon Bustin’s Almanac as well as theatrical musicals Frozen In, Songs for Sailing Alone, Tidebook: An Island Rhapsody, Songs from Walden Pond, and The Play of Youth.

Produced by Alban Maino and Dreamland Technology LLC.

