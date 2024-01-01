© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
My ME Place logo

Welcome to My ME Place for the summer of 2024!

SEARCH FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE!

Maine is an amazing place with thousands of adventures awaiting you! And what are sometimes the BEST places to visit and explore? Well, generally places you hear about from locals and other savvy travelers. We have that all for you here!

Scroll over the Map of Maine below and you’ll see location markers pop up. Click on these and you will hear real people sharing their favorite ME places. You can also scroll through our county list and search that way for some top-notch adventure, dining, and arts scene recommendations.

SHARE AND WIN!

Verve Plus 2 Lowstep Electric Bike from Gorham Bike and Ski!
Trek Verve Plus 2 Mens E-Bike from Gorham Bike and Ski!

Share your own ME place with us (!) and be automatically entered to win not one, but two E-Bikes compliments of Gorham Bike and Ski! Every recommendation you send in counts as an entry into the drawing. The drawing is to be held at the end of September.

How do I get started?  It’s sooo easy. Download the free Maine Public VoxPop App and in a 45-second or less soundbite share the name of your favorite place, the town it’s in, and why your place is a must-go destination! That’s it!

Download the Maine Public VoxPop app and share your My ME Place in broadcast quality with Maine Public:

Maine Public VoxPop: Apps on Google Play

Maine Public VoxPop: Apple App Store

Maine Public’s Maine Adventure Map!

Loading...

(Click icons on map to see My Maine Place entries.)

My ME Place by County


Hancock

Donnell Pond

Oxford

Grafton Notch State Park

Penobscot

Bangor City Forest

Piscataquis

Borestone Mountain Audubon Sanctuary

York

Timber Point

