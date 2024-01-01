Welcome to My ME Place for the summer of 2024!
SEARCH FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE!
Maine is an amazing place with thousands of adventures awaiting you! And what are sometimes the BEST places to visit and explore? Well, generally places you hear about from locals and other savvy travelers. We have that all for you here!
Scroll over the Map of Maine below and you’ll see location markers pop up. Click on these and you will hear real people sharing their favorite ME places. You can also scroll through our county list and search that way for some top-notch adventure, dining, and arts scene recommendations.
SHARE AND WIN!
Share your own ME place with us (!) and be automatically entered to win not one, but two E-Bikes compliments of Gorham Bike and Ski! Every recommendation you send in counts as an entry into the drawing. The drawing is to be held at the end of September.
How do I get started? It’s sooo easy. Download the free Maine Public VoxPop App and in a 45-second or less soundbite share the name of your favorite place, the town it’s in, and why your place is a must-go destination! That’s it!
Download the Maine Public VoxPop app and share your My ME Place in broadcast quality with Maine Public:
Maine Public VoxPop: Apps on Google Play
Loading...
(Click icons on map to see My Maine Place entries.)
My ME Place by County
Donnell Pond
Grafton Notch State Park
Bangor City Forest
Borestone Mountain Audubon Sanctuary
Timber Point