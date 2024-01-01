The Innu Nation were among the last nomadic people in North America. Their homeland was a vast territory called Nistassinan in what is now Labrador, Canada. Pressured by the Church and Government, the Innu were settled into communities in the mid-20th Century.

The Churchill Falls Hydro Project flooded vast areas of their land without their permission. Their communities fell apart and into despair. Now the Innu are taking back control of their land, government, schools, social services, and their resources.

Nakatuenita: Respect is produced by the Innu Nation of Labrador and Community Conservation Research Network.