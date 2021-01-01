Natasha Mayers: an Un-Still Life

Artist. Trickster. Activist. Inside the life of Natasha Mayers, who brings joy, humor and inspiration to art-making.

Now more than ever, people want to see truthful, creative role models like Natasha Mayers, who is known as the "most committed activist artist" in Maine and who Senator George Mitchell called a 'state treasure.' Presenting an artist who has remained true to her passion for over 50 ears, the film follows Natasha as she takes on social, economic and environmental justice issues with humor and irreverence.

Produced by Geoffrey Leighton & Anita Clearfield.

Website: matashamayers.org