Due to supply chain issues, printing and shipping of February's issue of Experience Magazine has been delayed. Click here to view a digital copy!

Neo-Typesetters

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., March 19 at 9:00 pm
Fri., March 20 at 1:00 am
Sat., March 21 at 2:00 pm
Sun., March 22 at 4:00 pm
Labelled typesetting blocks are stored in a wooden frame. A workshop is blurred in the background.

After The New York Times transitioned from typesetting and classical printing to computerized layout, the presses remained operable and still able to create. Watch the classical printing process in a pastoral print shop in Midcoast Maine in this short film. We hear from passionate experienced individuals who are instrumental in the preservation of this craft and who keep the form alive.

This film was produced by Kieran Sheikh Blunnie.