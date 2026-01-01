Neo-Typesetters
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., March 19 at 9:00 pm
Fri., March 20 at 1:00 am
Sat., March 21 at 2:00 pm
Sun., March 22 at 4:00 pm
After The New York Times transitioned from typesetting and classical printing to computerized layout, the presses remained operable and still able to create. Watch the classical printing process in a pastoral print shop in Midcoast Maine in this short film. We hear from passionate experienced individuals who are instrumental in the preservation of this craft and who keep the form alive.
This film was produced by Kieran Sheikh Blunnie.