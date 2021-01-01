New 2020 Maine Public Television Weekday Evening News Schedule

Late last fall CNBC notified PBS that starting in 2020 the Nightly Business Report would no longer be available to PBS member stations, including Maine Public Television, due to financial reasons. Unfortunately, to date, no replacement has been made available.

Effective Thursday 1/2/20 the new evening news block Maine Public Television schedule will be completely in place:

3:30PM – AMANPOUR ON PBS

4:30PM – DW NEWS (DEUTSCHE WELLE)

5:00PM – BBC OUTSIDE SOURCE (M-TH, on Friday it’s BBC World News Today)

5:30PM – BBC WORLD NEWS AMERICA

6:00PM – PBS NEWSHOUR

7:00PM – PBS NEWSHOUR

You can find our complete television schedule here: Maine Public Television Schedule.

Many public television stations around the country broadcast the PBS NewsHour at 6pm; and many of you have requested that it also be available here in Maine at that time.

Please note; The PBS NewsHour is our flagship news program that has been and is watched and valued by many of you at 7pm; it is still available at that time and we have no plans to change that!

The NewsHour was originally scheduled at 7pm decades ago when it provided an alternative to the commercial networks that broadcast their nightly news programs at 6:30; and we know many of you still choose to watch a network nightly news program first and then switch over to the NewsHour at 7pm. That will not change!

This new schedule allows us to bring you news programming between 5 and 7pm (BBC and PBS NewsHour) in real time, as things happen and unfold, live! The previous schedule included several programs which were pre-recorded.

The schedule now also allows us to bring a full hour of BBC news, which is also valued by many viewers for it’s perspective and world wide reach. With BBC World News America now live at 5:30, we bring a new BBC program into the mix at 5pm. BBC Outside Source uses the latest technology to take viewers to newsrooms around the world and pulls real time on-screen information through interviews, news wires, social media, data feeds, fact checks and more on the day's important news and issues, business, sports and the latest in politics.

We hope you enjoy the new schedule! Happy New Year!

Charles Beck

VP Director of Content Radio and Television

Maine Public