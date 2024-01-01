At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, residents of Newport, RI pulled together rather than apart. Overcoming the crisis inspired innovation and flexibility in government, healthcare, nonprofits, businesses and in individuals. Although serious issues persist, the challenges of the pandemic helped Newporters rediscover their resilience, rebuild their community bonds, and rekindle their sense of hope.

The film includes the rich and varied perspectives of more than 100 Newport residents. From dedicated visiting nurses, risking it all to attend to the most vulnerable to local business owners and entrepreneurs forced to close their doors, “Newport: In This Together” provides an unprecedented real-time narrative of life on Aquidneck Island during the pandemic and social unrest of post-George Floyd America. In a time when political divisiveness threatens the very fiber of our democracy, this film reminds us that the human experience bonds us all.