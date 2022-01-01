NEWS & BREWS Trivia Nights

Are you paying attention? Are your friends? Think you've got all the answers? That’s what we’re about to find out!

This fall, Maine Public will take to some of Maine’s best brew pubs and test you on current events, Maine Public and NPR news stories, and all around things you probably should know! The first step is to form a team and come up with a team name. We encourage teams to consist of no more than five persons. Next, look at the Trivia Night Schedule below and register your team to play by contacting Allison at Anew@mainepublic.org. Let her know your team name, the number of players on your team, and the Trivia Night event you will be attending. She’ll let you know if you are in. That’s it!

Questions will be grouped according to these broadcasting-centric categories:

All Things Considered

Find Your Hidden Brain

Marketplace Musings

I See Your Ten and Raise You!

Arthur was a what?

Winning teams get bragging rights, gift certificates, and custom Maine Public gear.

2022 NEWS & BREWS SCHEDULE:

Side By Each in Auburn, Thursday, September 8 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Registration starts at 5:30.

Fogtown Brewing Company in Ellsworth, Wednesday, September 14 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Registration starts at 5:30.

Maine Beer Company in Freeport, Wednesday, October 12 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Registration starts at 5:30.

Austin Street Brewery in Portland, Monday, October 17 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Registration starts at 5:30.

Rising Tide Brewing Company in Portland, Monday, November 14 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Registration starts at 5:30.

Maine Beer Company in Freeport, Wednesday, December 14 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Registration starts at 5:30.