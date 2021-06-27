Exercising sound news judgment and following the highest journalistic standards, the Reporter writes quickly, communicates clearly, and provides high-quality, accurate reporting within daily deadlines. The News Reporter covers stories, reports news items and program segments, pitches daily story ideas, and voices and produces multi-media stories for radio, web, and video. Additionally, the News Reporter develops sources and beats, regularly engages with the public, and must have the ability to react to, produce and post breaking news stories across the 24-hour news cycle, including evenings, overnights and early mornings.

Job Requirements: At least 2 years' experience as a journalist, public media experience preferred. Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Radio news production preferred, television experience helpful but not necessary. Excellent verbal and written communication skills required. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with all departments, employees, professional organizations, and vendors. Regular travel throughout the state and a valid driver’s license is required.

COVID-19 Impact: This role is based out of our Portland location; however due to the COVID-19 pandemic our team has shifted to a hybrid remote work schedule. Maine Public continues to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and when it is safe to fully make the transition back to our offices, we will do so in compliance with federal and state CDC guidelines and with a specific plan in place that ensures the safety of our staff and guests. Candidates must be very comfortable using and interfacing with web-based communication platforms such as Zoom, as remote work with be a part of the role for the short-term future.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package for employees including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, health/wellness reimbursements, and other supplemental benefits.

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/ by Sunday, June 27, 2021

