Cops: Teacher Posed Online as Student, Had Girl Send Photos

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A Manchester teacher has been accused of posing as a young girl on a social media site and persuading an elementary school student to share inappropriate images of herself.

Police charged 34-year-old Paul Johnson-Yarosevich of Acton, Maine, on Monday with prohibited use of computer.

The investigation started in December after the parent of a pre-teen girl told police about the contact. Police said the girl thought she had been communicating with another female student about her age.

The Manchester School District said Johnson-Yarosevich, a physical education teacher employed by the district since 2005, was placed on leave before his arrest.

A phone number listed for him rang unanswered Monday; it wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer. He was being held on $5,000 bail, police said.

