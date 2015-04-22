Saco Family Writes Candid Obituary of Daughter's Drug Overdose

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The family of a 24-year-old woman who died in New Hampshire of a heroin overdose has written an obituary openly discussing her struggle with drugs, with a plea to those with loved ones fighting addiction to "do everything possible'' to help them before it's too late.

Molly Parks died in Manchester on April 16. Her family in Saco, Maine, writes that along her journey through life, "she made a lot of bad decisions, including experimenting with drugs.''

It says Parks fought her addiction for at least five years and experienced a near-fatal overdose before. Her family tried to be as supportive as possible.

Her father, Tom Parks, tells WMUR-TV he hopes the message gets out that "Don't believe your addict is clean. ... Stay right on top of them.''