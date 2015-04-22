© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Saco Family Writes Candid Obituary of Daughter's Drug Overdose

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published April 22, 2015 at 12:55 PM EDT

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The family of a 24-year-old woman who died in New Hampshire of a heroin overdose has written an obituary openly discussing her struggle with drugs, with a plea to those with loved ones fighting addiction to "do everything possible'' to help them before it's too late.

Molly Parks died in Manchester on April 16. Her family in Saco, Maine, writes that along her journey through life, "she made a lot of bad decisions, including experimenting with drugs.''

It says Parks fought her addiction for at least five years and experienced a near-fatal overdose before. Her family tried to be as supportive as possible.

Her father, Tom Parks, tells WMUR-TV he hopes the message gets out that "Don't believe your addict is clean. ... Stay right on top of them.''

Tags

MaineMolly Parks
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press