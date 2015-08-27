Maine PUC Warns of Phone Scam

HALLOWELL, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission is alerting residents about a scam in which thieves pose as representatives of a local utility.

The commission says scammers contact consumers by phone, misrepresent themselves as utility employees and immediately demand payment.

They often tell consumers to make a payment using a debit or credit card and direct them to call a number. The scammers tell residents that failure to pay will result in disconnection of utility service.

The commission asks residents to call the number on their utility bill if they have concerns about their account balance.

The commission says a phone call, email, text or visit from someone requesting a utility payment from a debit or credit card is probably a scam. Scams can be reported to the attorney general at 1-800-436-2131.