Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont Using App for Traffic Data

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published October 30, 2015 at 11:40 AM EDT

CONCORD, N.H. - Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont are sharing traffic data through an app.
 
The partnership with Waze, the free navigation app, will provide real-time traffic information for commuters, commercial drivers and visitors.
 
Waze will receive input from such as feeds from road sensors and information on closures, construction alerts and other traffic-related events.  Waze will send publicly available incident and road closure reports from its platform back to the states.
 
Paige Fitzgerald of Waze said it's the first time three states collectively have joined its Connected Citizens Program in unison.
 

