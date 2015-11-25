Worker Injured in Wilton After Boulder Rolls Onto Him

WILTON, Maine - Officials say a worker at a Maine treatment plant was injured after a boulder fell into an excavated hole and rolled onto the man.

The Sun Journal reports that workers were preparing a site for clarifiers at the Wilton Wastewater Treatment Plant on Tuesday when the boulder, weighing an estimated several hundred pounds, rolled onto the man's lower extremities.

Deputy Fire Chief Tom Doak says emergency responders went into the hole to treat the man. An excavator operator smoothed out an area on the opposite side of the hole to create a makeshift ramp so people could carry him out of the ditch.

Doak says the man was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington with serious injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

