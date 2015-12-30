Police: Unlicensed Driver in Crash with Secret Service

WAKEFIELD, N.H. - Police say an unlicensed driver trying to pass a car on a snowy road in New Hampshire died after colliding head-on with a car carrying four Secret Service agents on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's protective detail.

The accident happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday in Wakefield, near the Maine state line.

Police say the agents were heading south on Route 16, when a northbound car with three people crossed a double yellow solid line and hit them.

Killed was 45-year-old Bruce Danforth. Wakefield Police Chief Kenneth Fifield says Danforth didn't have a valid license.

A Secret Service spokeswoman says the agents sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in Danforth's car were taken to hospitals; their conditions weren't immediately known.

Clinton says she was saddened to hear of the crash.