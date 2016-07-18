Severe Storms Knock out Power to Thousands of Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine - Severe storms moving east across the state are taking a toll on some trees and knocking down electric lines, leading to a number of power outages.

At this hour, Central Maine Power is reporting around 7,400 outages in its service area, about 3,700 of them in Somerset County. Emera Maine is reporting about 1,700 outages.

CMP spokesperson Gail Rice says there are reports of trees down in Franklin, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties.

She says some trees have come down on power lines, while others have fallen across roads, complicating restoration efforts. "Access to some areas might be difficult, so it might not be really quick, but we have every available person out there doing what they can to get service back."

Latest reports from the National Weather Service indicate the possibility of severe thunderstorms moving into southern Oxford, interior Cumberland and interior York counties. Warnings for south central Oxford and southeastern Piscataquis counties have been canceled, with storms moving out of those areas.

