© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Severe Storms Knock out Power to Thousands of Mainers

Maine Public | By Ed Morin
Published July 18, 2016 at 4:08 PM EDT

PORTLAND, Maine - Severe storms moving east across the state are taking a toll on some trees and knocking down electric lines, leading to a number of power outages. 

At this hour, Central Maine Power is reporting around 7,400 outages in its service area, about 3,700 of them in Somerset County.  Emera Maine is reporting about 1,700 outages.

CMP spokesperson Gail Rice says there are  reports of trees down in Franklin, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. 

She says some trees have come down on power lines, while others have fallen across roads, complicating restoration efforts.  "Access to some areas might be difficult, so it might not be really quick, but we have every available person out there doing what they can to get service back."

Latest reports from the National Weather Service indicate the possibility of severe thunderstorms moving into southern Oxford, interior Cumberland and interior York counties.  Warnings for south central Oxford  and southeastern Piscataquis counties have been canceled, with storms moving out of those areas.
 

Maine
Ed Morin
Ed is a Maine native who spent his early childhood in Livermore Falls before moving to Farmington. He graduated from Mount Blue High School in 1970 before going to the University of Maine at Orono where he received his BA in speech in 1974 with a broadcast concentration. It was during that time that he first became involved with public broadcasting. He served as an intern for what was then called MPBN TV and also did volunteer work for MPBN Radio.
See stories by Ed Morin