Looking Out For No. 2: Maine-Based Dogs Sniff Out Fecal Pollution

By Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

FAIR HAVEN, N.J. - Some specially trained dogs are helping humans curb themselves.

A company that has trained dogs to recognize the smell of human fecal bacteria has been sniffing out sources of water pollution nationwide. The dogs have discovered broken sewer pipes, leaking septic tanks and illegal sewage discharges.

The dogs give an instant yes-or-no indication as to whether a particular location is contaminated with human fecal bacteria. That's much faster than lab testing.

Otisfield, Maine-based Environmental Canine Services uses dogs rescued from shelters and specially trained to detect human waste in the same way other dogs are trained to sniff out drugs or explosives.

They've helped eliminate pollution in 15 states.