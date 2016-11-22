Thanksgiving Travel Expected to Be Heavy This Year

PORTLAND, Maine - Mainers are driving into one of the busiest - and most dangerous - travel weekends of the year.

AAA of Northern New England estimates that 2.18 million New Englanders will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. It's expected to be the busiest nationally since before the recession.

Spokesman Pat Moody says there are a couple big reasons for that. "People have a little more consumer confidence right now; gas prices are lower than they were this time last year. Americans have saved more than $28 billion this year at the pump compared to this time last year. So there's a little more money to get out and travel."

The busy weekend also means danger - Maine State Police say there have been at least four deaths in each of the past four Thanksgiving weekends.

They plan to have additional troopers on patrol and their plane in the air looking for aggressive, impaired and texting drivers.

Troopers will also be looking for people who aren't using seat belts after several fatal crashes this month in which occupants weren't buckled up. They're cautioning people to be prepared for unexpected weather.