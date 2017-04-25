Hernandez Family Gathers for Private Funeral in Connecticut

Family and friends of former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez gathered for private funeral in his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut, Monday.

Hernandez’s family had requested copies of three alleged suicide notes earlier in the day. judge ordered the release of the letters on Monday before the 1 p.m. funeral, held on Bristol’s Main Street.

Aaron Hernandez’s mother and brother made a brief media appearance in front of the funeral home with Hernandez’s lawyers. One of those lawyers is Professor Ron Sullivan of Harvard University.

"The family wishes to say goodbye to Aaron in privacy," Sullivan said. "They thank everyone in advance for affording them some measure of privacy during this difficult time. They love him, and they miss him."

Sullivan thanked the public for their thoughtful condolences. He refused to take questions about the contents of the letters. Hernandez hanged himself last week in prison while serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

--

Cassandra Basler

Reporter/Producer, WSHU Public Radio - Long Island + Connecticut News