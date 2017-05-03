© 2021 Maine Public
Authorities Confirm Deaths in Auto Auction Crash

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published May 3, 2017 at 11:44 AM EDT

BILLERICA, Mass. - Massachusetts State Police confirm there are fatalities in the auto auction crash north of Boston, and they say there is no evidence the crash was intentional.
 
The state police statement doesn't say how many were killed or injured in Wednesday's crash inside the LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Boston.
 
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center says it is treating six injured people, and Lowell General Hospital says it has three others.
 
Witnesses say cars were lined up on the auction block when one vehicle suddenly accelerated. That vehicle struck several people inside before crashing through a wall.
 
 

Associated Press
