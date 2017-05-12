Former Maine Corrections Commissioner Resigns NYC Post

NEW YORK - The head of New York City's troubled jail system plans to resign after he was criticized for using his city-owned SUV to repeatedly drive to his home state of Maine.

A city official who had been briefed on his plans said Correction Commissioner Joseph Ponte is expected to resign Friday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because a public announcement of his departure hadn't yet been made.

Ponte led Maine's Department of Corrections for three years before he was hired to reform New York's Rikers Island jail in 2014.

New York's Department of Investigation, an anticorruption agency, released a report last month saying Ponte spent 90 days out-of-state last year in his department SUV.

A later report also found jail officials spied on investigators.