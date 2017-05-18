© 2021 Maine Public
Police: One Dead, 20 Injured After Car Drives Into Crowd in Times Square

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published May 18, 2017 at 12:37 PM EDT
A car rests on a security barrier in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians Thursday, May 18, 2017.

NEW YORK - New York City law enforcement officials say at least one person was killed after a car traveling through the popular tourist area drove into a crowd of pedestrians around lunchtime Thursday. About 20 other people were injured.
 
Officials say the driver is in custody and being tested for alcohol.

The White House says that President Donald Trump has been "made aware'' of the incident and that he will continue to receive updates as the situation unfolds.

Trump is holding a news conference at the White House later Thursday with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

This story was updated at 1:06 p.m.

