Police: One Dead, 20 Injured After Car Drives Into Crowd in Times Square

NEW YORK - New York City law enforcement officials say at least one person was killed after a car traveling through the popular tourist area drove into a crowd of pedestrians around lunchtime Thursday. About 20 other people were injured.



Officials say the driver is in custody and being tested for alcohol.

The White House says that President Donald Trump has been "made aware'' of the incident and that he will continue to receive updates as the situation unfolds.

Trump is holding a news conference at the White House later Thursday with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

This story was updated at 1:06 p.m.