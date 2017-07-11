Iranian Scholar on Way to Work at Boston Hospital Detained at Logan Airport

An Iranian researcher, his wife, and their three children have been detained at Boston's Logan Airport.

Dr. Sayed Mohsen Dehnavi is a visiting scholar who was coming to work at Boston Children's Hospital. The hospital says the family could be sent back to Iran today.

Prasant Desai is an immigration lawyer working on behalf of Boston Children's Hospital. He says Dr. Dehnavi and his family were detained as early as noon Monday.

Desai says Customs and Border Protection officials have not provided any details of the detention and have denied Dehnavi access to a lawyer. "He is a researcher, he has a relationship with a laboratory at Children's Hospital and from what I know, what I've been told, he has many contributions to make."

Desai says it appears that Dehnavi's visa is in order.

Shannon Dooling is a reporter representing WBUR on a team of public radio station journalists in the New England News Collaborative.