Public Information Session Set About Sunapee Ski Area

NEWBURY, N.H. - State officials are holding a public information session about the Mount Sunapee Resort to address questions about its new operator.



The ski area is part of Mount Sunapee State Park, but ski operations are run by private companies under a lease. That lease was sold recently to New York hedge fund Och-Ziff as part of a deal involving a number of other ski areas, including Okemo in Vermont and Sunday River in Maine.



The Concord Monitor reports that the attorney general's office asked the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to hold a public information session after getting questions about the company, which was fined $412 million last year after being accused of involvement in bribery schemes in Africa.



The meeting is Tuesday night at the ski area's base lodge.

