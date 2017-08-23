German Shipping Company Accused of Faking Pollution Records

PORTLAND, Maine - A Germany-based shipping company is charged in Maine with failing to keep accurate pollution control records and falsifying others aboard a cargo ship.



The U.S. attorney's office says the nine-count indictment stems from the falsification of records in 2016 and 2017 to cover up overboard discharges of oily mixtures and wastewater from the Liberian-flagged cargo vessel, M/V Marguerita.



The indictment alleges that at least eight times, the ship entered U.S. waters and ports with a false and misleading oil record book available for inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard.



Indicted are management company MST Mineralien Schiffarht Spedition Und Transport and ship owner Reederei MS "Marguerita.'' It wasn't immediately known if they had a lawyer.



The company has transported clay slurry used in paper mills to the ports of Searsport and Portland.