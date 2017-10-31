Storm Takes A Toll On New Hampshire Trails

PORTLAND, Maine — The network of recreational trails across New Hampshire took "a major hit" during Monday's storm, with reports of trees down, bridges possibly washed out and other sections damaged by flood waters.

The chief of the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails, Chris Gamache, says the ATV trails in Warren took "a direct hit again" and are closed, as is the Hopkinton-Everett Riding Area in Dunbarton — which serves as a catch basin for flood waters in order to protect towns further south along the Merrimack River. Trails at Jericho Mountain State Park have been temporary closed.

Gamache compared the damage to Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, adding that this storm resulted in more wind damage and less rain. Repairs will be expensive and Gamache said he feared it will be challenging to ready the trails for the opening of snowmobile season Dec. 15.

At the storm's peak Monday, high winds and heavy rain throughout the Northeast downed trees and power lines and left more than 1.5 million without electricity.