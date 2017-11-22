Experts: Heavier Traffic Expected This Thanksgiving Holiday Than Last

Industry experts say more New Englanders will probably travel this holiday weekend than last.

"Weather is good, the economy remains solid, gas prices are relatively affordable," says Maine Turnpike Authority spokesperson Erin Courtney.

Courtney says while Wednesday is bringing some clouds and rain to the turnpike, there are no major impacts to travel expected.

Last year's long weekend registered about one million vehicles coming and going. This year should be at least as busy says Courtney. "There'll be quite a bit of traffic, maybe up 2 percent or so from last year."

The busiest travel day is expected to be Wednesday, as people try to make it to destinations in time for tomorrow's holiday.

All work and lane closures on the turnpike will be stopped and opened up to help ease the high volume of vehicles, officials say.

According to AAA Northern New England, more than 2 million New Englanders will travel at least 50 miles from home, for an estimated 3 - 4 percent increase over last year.