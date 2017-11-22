© 2021 Maine Public
Experts: Heavier Traffic Expected This Thanksgiving Holiday Than Last

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published November 22, 2017 at 2:18 PM EST

Industry experts say more New Englanders will probably travel this holiday weekend than last.

"Weather is good, the economy remains solid, gas prices are relatively affordable," says Maine Turnpike Authority spokesperson Erin Courtney.

Courtney says while Wednesday is bringing some clouds and rain to the turnpike, there are no major impacts to travel expected.

Last year's long weekend registered about one million vehicles coming and going. This year should be at least as busy says Courtney. "There'll be quite a bit of traffic, maybe up 2 percent or so from last year."

The busiest travel day is expected to be Wednesday, as people try to make it to destinations in time for tomorrow's holiday.

All work and lane closures on the turnpike will be stopped and opened up to help ease the high volume of vehicles, officials say.

According to AAA Northern New England, more than 2 million New Englanders will travel at least 50 miles from home, for an estimated 3 - 4 percent increase over last year.

Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
