Driver Crashes Into Pond, Makes It Out Safely

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published December 14, 2017 at 6:06 AM EST

GORHAM, Maine - Police in Maine say a man was able to escape unscathed after driving into a pond.
 
WGME-TV reports the crash happened Wednesday night in Gorham. Police say the 39-year-old driver swerved to avoid an animal before he traveled off the road and into a freezing pond.
 
The man was able to make his way out of the pond safely. Police found the driver shortly after the crash around 7 p.m.
 
Police say the man's lucky he wasn't injured in the crash.

