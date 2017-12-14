Driver Crashes Into Pond, Makes It Out Safely

GORHAM, Maine - Police in Maine say a man was able to escape unscathed after driving into a pond.



WGME-TV reports the crash happened Wednesday night in Gorham. Police say the 39-year-old driver swerved to avoid an animal before he traveled off the road and into a freezing pond.



The man was able to make his way out of the pond safely. Police found the driver shortly after the crash around 7 p.m.



Police say the man's lucky he wasn't injured in the crash.