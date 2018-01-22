Portland International Jetport Develops Method to Reuse Deicing Fluid

The Portland International Jetport is working toward a goal of capturing 100 percent of its de-icing fluid runoff and reusing it. It's the only airport in the country that captures, mixes and reuses the fluid used to de-ice planes.

The airport began developing the process six years ago to reduce runoff into area tributaries where the chemicals depleted oxygen in other natural processes.

Airport Director Paul Bradbury said the process isn't yet as cheap as other, less eco-friendly methods.

“At some point our holy grail would actually be that we're more cost effective than other alternatives. We are not yet there today,” said Bradbury. “The whole point of sustainability, is not just to discharge or dispose of something but to try and reuse it to the maximum ability possible.”

The Jetport and their partner Inland Technologies currently capture and reuse 80 percent of their de-icing fluid, and hope to reach their goal of capturing 100 percent soon. The Jetport has also sold the recycled product for other uses such as RV antifreeze.