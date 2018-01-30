Bangor City Councilor Cleared by Ethics Board

Bangor's Board of Ethics sided unanimously Tuesday night with Bangor City Councilor Cary Weston, who had become the target of an ethics probe after he came forward to disclose his public relations firm's business dealings with the city-funded Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

Weston said he was initially unaware that a financial relationship existed with the CVB when the issue arose during a meeting last year. Some council members said Weston should have known about his firm's business interactions with the city, but ethics board chair Michael Alpert said the city code directed him to conclude that no conflict had taken place.

"Councilor Weston says, and I believe him, that he did not know, so he couldn't possibly believe that he had a financial or special interest. Therefore there's no breach of the code of ethics," Alpert said.

The ethics board's finding will be forwarded to the Bangor City Council for action at a future meeting.